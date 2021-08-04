Inmate from Cañon City Complex back in custody after escape

CAÑON CITY, Colo.– Twenty-eight-year-old minimum-security inmate Nicholas Romero is back in custody after walking out of the Cañon Minimum Center just before 11 a.m. this morning.

Romero was outside of facility grounds during his usual work assignment when he left the premises.

Cañon City Search Team, the Colorado Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General, the Cañon External Security team and local law enforcement were sent out on a search of the surrounding area.

Romero was found around 1:40 p.m. near County Road 77 and County Road 80 and has now been transferred into the Colorado State Penitentiary.

His escape is currently under investigation by the CDOC Office of the Inspector General.

The CDOC would like to thank the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Cañon City Police Department for their support in the search and investigation.