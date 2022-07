COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman in custody at the El Paso County jail was found dead in her cell on July 3, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

EPSO reported the woman was found unresponsive just after 9:15 p.m. and that, although life saving measures were taken, she passed away.

The woman’s identity and the cause of her death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

FOX21 has reported on nine inmate deaths at the Criminal Justice Center (CJC) since March of 2021.