Inmate dies at Fremont Correctional Facility

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A 65-year-old inmate from the Department of Corrections died Wednesday at the Fremont Correctional Facility, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC).

While the inmate was not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, clinical staff checked him just before his sudden death as part of standard protocol.

An autopsy will be performed and the Coroner will determine the official cause of death.

According to the CDOC, given medical privacy laws, the Department cannot release the inmate’s name.

The Fremont Correctional Facility has been on Phase III modified operations since Oct. 6.

More information about the CDOC’s operational response to COVID can be found here.