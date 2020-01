COLORADO SPRINGS– A male inmate died at the El Paso County Jail around 10:00 p.m. Friday night, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was housed in the medical section at the time, and died despite immediate life-saving measures by deputies, medical staff, and first responders.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the death and will provide more information as it becomes avaliable.