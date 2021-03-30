Inmate death at the El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An investigation is underway after an inmate’s death at the El Paso County Jail.

On Monday, March 29, just before 6 p.m. a medical emergency was declared in a male housing ward at the El Paso County Jail.

An inmate was found in his cell attempting suicide by hanging. When additional deputies responded to the ward, the inmate was not breathing and had no pulse. The deputies initiated CPR and used the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) with the assistance of responding medical staff.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased man will not be released until the Coroner’s Office makes positive identification and the next of kin is notified.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released when it becomes available.