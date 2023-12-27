(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) released a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 27 regarding an inmate of the El Paso County Jail who died in his cell on Tuesday morning, Dec. 26.

According to EPSO, a 44-year-old man was found unresponsive and not breathing in his single-occupancy cell just before 7:45 a.m. Lifesaving measures were immediately initiated by deputies and medical staff until first responders from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) took over. Despite the measures, the inmate, who is not being identified at this time, died.

EPSO does not suspect any criminal activity or foul play took place but said its investigation is ongoing.

“In January of 2023, Sheriff Roybal announced the merger of the Detentions Investigations Team into the Investigations Division – Criminal Intelligence Unit, allowing for a more streamlined investigative process regarding incidents in the jail,” wrote a press release.

The inmate’s cause of death will be released after an autopsy by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.