El Paso County jail inmate back in custody after escape

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Sunday just before noon, an inmate at the El Paso County Jail escaped.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Steven Crist who was housed in the Sprung Structure on the jail campus scaled the barbed wire fence and got away.

Multiple resources from the Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies were deployed and they said the inmate was located in less than an hour. He was treated for his injuries and booked back into the jail.

His original charges were 2nd Degree Burglary and Violation of a Restraining Order. He is now facing an additional charge of Escape with the potential for other charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The events which led to this escape are currently under investigation.