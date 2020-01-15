Injured victims take down suspect during Springs stabbing spree

COLORADO SPRINGS– Eight people are recovering after being stabbed in various spots across Colorado Springs on January 13.

Two victims, Will Boddington and Phil Lear were with their friend Cody Mcentyre near the corner of Boulder and Tejon in downtown Colorado Springs.

They say the man approached them asking them if they knew Jesus and then began stabbing their friend Mcentyre.

In a team effort, they attacked the man and were able to take his weapon and hold him down. Police were on the scene in minutes and arrested the suspect.

Boddington and Lear say they are thankful to be alive and hope the man gets the help he needs.

Two of the seven victims that were taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital are still in the hospital as of Tuesday evening.

