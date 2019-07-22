Influx in public works service requests after recent heavy rains

The recent series of heavy rains have impacted several areas of El Paso County.

El Paso County, Colo. — Recent heavy rains have caused an influx in service requests for culvert inspections and drainage cleaning, according to the El Paso County of Public Works.

Public works says service requests will be addressed in the order they are received, barring a critical safety issue. Individual calls will not be returned.

In the meantime, the county is reminding residents that cleaning and maintaining driveway culverts is the homeowner’s responsibility and, by law, the county cannot use public resources on private property. Public Works crews maintain drainage systems within the rights of way on county roads.

To report an issue on an El Paso County drainage structure, submit a service request through the County’s Citizen Connect mobile app or website.

Go to the Apple App Store or the GooglePlay Store and download the “EPC Citizen Connect” app or visit citizenconnect.elpasoco.com to make a submission.