Infant abandoned at Canon City Fire Station

CANON CITY, Colo. — Police in Canon City responded to a hospital Tuesday morning just after 8:30 a.m., after receiving a report that an infant had been dropped off at Canon City Fire Station 1 at 1475 15th Street.

Police say the infant was left at the station by a male, and shortly after, was taken to the hospital. The baby is said to be in good health and is now in the custody of the Fremont County Department of Human Services under the Colorado Safe Haven Law.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.