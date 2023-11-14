Independent living resident turns 100 in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It was a big celebration for a huge milestone at Pikes Peak Towers over the weekend as it wished a happy, 100th birthday to resident Lena Jeffress, who is also the first resident to turn 100 at the independent living facility.

FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe was at the celebration on Sunday, Nov. 12, and captured all the birthday fun including a dinner of country spaghetti and of course, birthday cake!

“100 years is enough, I don’t want the second hundred,” chuckled Jeffress.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe, Lena Jeffress waves at guests during 100th birthday celebration on Sunday, Nov. 12.

As more than 70 guests gathered to celebrate, Jeffress said she thought it was all a dream.

“And I can not believe that I am living in a body that is 100 years old,” said Jeffress. “Because there is a vibrant, young woman living in me.”

Jeffress also talked about her day-to-day routine and what she enjoys doing most.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe, Lena Jeffress talks to FOX21 during an interview about turning 100 years old.

“I do a lot of sleeping. Old folks eat and sleep a lot,” Jeffress said. “And, another one is [eating] apples and extra crunchy peanut butter.”

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe, Lena Jeffress blowing out birthday candles during 10oth birthday celebration.

Pikes Peak Towers is located near the intersection of South Union Boulevard and Airport Road, off Eastlake Boulevard near Memorial Park.