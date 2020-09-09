Independence Pass to close for rockfall mitigation work through October

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo.– The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin rockfall safety work after Labor Day on Independence Pass (CO 82), requiring a daytime lane closure with alternating traffic from mile posts 59 to 62.

The closure is necessary for the motorists’ safety as crews repair mitigation systems designed to prevent rockfall from impacting the highway.

There will be a few days of full closures for rockfall mitigation in late September and early to mid-October.

Schedule:

One lane will be closed with alternating traffic on the pass, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 11. Daytime work will continue Monday through Friday over the month of September for the work.

A full closure of the pass is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30 and possibly Thursday, Oct. 1 for hydromulching. This a water and wood based mulch that helps stabilize the slopes.

Full weekday closures are planned in early and mid October as a helicopter will be used to install rock netting.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes during single lane and full closures. Oversize and overweight vehicles are strictly prohibited from using the pass at any time due to narrow and winding roads and steep inclines. Absolutely no vehicles over 35 feet in length may use the pass at any time.

Motorists should plan for delays, drive with extra caution and do not speed. They should also watch for workers, avoid using mobile devices while driving, allow ample space behind the vehicle ahead and be patient. For the latest road condition information go to www.cotrip.org.

COVID-19

Safe transportation infrastructure is essential for all of us, particularly for emergency first responders and freight drivers as Colorado navigates the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, CDOT maintenance and construction crews follow social distancing and other health safety measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure on the worksite. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced guidelines for construction activities. The public is urged to join the campaign for #DoingMyPartCO by practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. As traffic returns to normal levels, motorists must drive cautiously and heed the speed limit so all of us can return home safely.