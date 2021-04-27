Increasing outbreaks in schools leading some to move back to remote learning

COLORADO SPRINGS — A list of two dozen active outbreaks in schools in El Paso County has led to some districts to pause in-person learning and return students to remote classrooms.

24 outbreaks are listed on the El Paso County website with 72 at Palmer High School, one of the schools to pause in-person learning.

So far, all but eight of the people have recovered and can return to school, had it not closed Tuesday.

“We’re hoping that we can continue to push those numbers down.” said Devra Ashby, the chief communications officer for Colorado Springs School District 11.

Students will return to in-person learning next week, on Tuesday May 4, hoping the CDC’s recommendation of 7 days of quarantine is enough to lower the transmission in Palmer High.

West Middle School and Swigert Middle School are also on remote learning protocols for the next week. These ages of students make up exactly the demographic that state health experts say are, in part, fueling an increase in cases statewide.

“We’re really seeing our most rapid increase in the state among middle school and high school students.” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment, said in the state’s COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

A chart presented by CDPHE Tuesday showing the relatively rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among kids under 18 in Colorado.

Both El Paso County Public Health and Governor Jared Polis say that the spread is not unique to schools, but is rather likely a sign of what’s happening in the community at large.

“There’s no question there might be some transmission that occurs in a school environment, and probably has. It’s also likely that a good amount of this is community spread.” Polis said in his briefing Tuesday.

In El Paso County, case incidence has increased 22 percent in the past week alone, from 215.1 cases/ per 100,000 people on April 19 to 262 cases per 100,000 people on April 27.

The increasing spread of the disease in El Paso County comes as a threat to reinstalling traditions for seniors as they get ready to move on in their academic career. An outdoor prom for Palmer High has been delayed, probably until after the school year, and Ashby says the District purposely cleared activities in the two weeks leading up to graduation to ensure that it can happen.

“We didn’t get to have our seniors go through that right of passage last year and we know that it really impacted them,” Ashby said, “We also know that social-emotional well being is a big concern among our kids, among our families, and among our staff.”

Ashby says the “ultimate goal” is for all schools in the district to finish out the school year in in-person learning and the pause is a means to ensure that. Governor Polis agrees and hopes that 12-15-year-olds are approved to get the vaccine in time for the return to school in the fall.

“We want our kids in school, we want to see them succeed in-person as well as online if that’s their choice, but we know that in-person is the best method for instruction.” Ashby said.