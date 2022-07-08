COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The last time the New York Rangers made the 111th overall selection in an NHL Draft, that player turned out to play 10 years in the league.

Dale Weise only played 10 games for the Rangers during the 2010-11 season after being drafted by the Original Six team in 2008, but he ended up playing with four other teams over the next decade in Vancouver, Montreal, Chicago and Philadelphia before returning to the Canadiens for a second stint to finish his career.

Noah Laba, who played the past two seasons with the USHL’s Lincoln Stars, enrolled at Colorado College to continue his hockey career, which reached an exciting milestone Friday when he became the most recent 111th-overall pick to the Rangers.

“I was actually in class when I got the call,” Laba said. “I was half watching the draft, half paying attention to the lecture. I wasn’t really looking too hard and I see I got a call, and I stepped out of the classroom. Unfortunately, I didn’t end up going back to class, but it’s a pretty special moment.”

Laba (pronounced LAH-buh) tallied 39 points this past season for Lincoln. He hasn’t been an elite goal scorer in his development yet, but he’s hoping to become more of an offensive threat playing for Kris Mayotte and the CC Tigers.

“I take pride in the defensive zone and creating offense,” Laba said. “Really looking to having more of a finishing touch and put some pucks in the net. That’s something I’m working on.”

He may be a few years from being a serious contender to crack New York’s lineup, but the Rangers’ current need for center depth within the organization is another reason he’s not taking this draft honor for granted.

“It’s kind of the beginning. It means a lot, but it doesn’t mean a lot,” Laba said. “You still have a lot to do, a lot of players to compete against. The work starts now. I enjoy the process and enjoy getting better and working on things. I think I’m going to have fun with it.”