Incline Fire still under investigation, no charges filed yet

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Regional Explosive Unit (REU) and the Manitou Springs Police Department have worked together to ensure a thorough investigation into the Incline Fire.

49-year-old Scott Tincher learned he was a person of interest in the Incline Fire on Saturday, October 17 and he walked into the Police Operations Center to provide a voluntary statement, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

<<< Incline Fire originated in homeless camp, investigators search for man to question

Both agencies are still jointly working together to determine if the fire is considered a criminal act. No charges have been made at this time.

On October 8, around 4:45 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) received a call of a fire on the lower part of Barr Trail near the Manitou Incline. Multiple agencies from the federal, state, and local level have provided assistance in extinguishing the fire.

<<< Manitou Incline, Barr Trail reopen after Incline Fire closure

If anyone has any information about the Incline Fire, please call the tip line at (719) 520-6666, or to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).