Incline Fire remains at one acre Saturday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – Firefighters are reporting Saturday morning that the Incline Fire burning along Barr Trail in Manitou Springs is “looking really good.”

The Incline Fire started Thursday afternoon and was originally estimated to be burning three to five acres. By about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the fire has been reduced to one acre burning on private property about half a mile up Barr Trail.

Firefighters will continue to reinforce the existing firelines and mop up hotspots. The water source you see here is coming from Ruxton creek. #inclinefire @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/ofgPWTZzr4 — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) October 10, 2020

On Saturday, fire crews hiked into the fire early this morning to continue suppression operations. According to firefighters, the fire remains in its current footprint and remains 1 acre. There were a few areas in the interior of the fire where the fire continues to smolder.













A red flag warning is in effect Saturday for warm, dry and windy weather. For the rest of the day, firefighters will continue to reinforce the existing firelines and mop up hotspots that remain within the fire area utilizing water that is being pumped up to the fire from Ruxton Creek.

The Manitou Incline, Barr Trail, and the Barr parking lot will remain closed until further notice.