Incline Fire originated in homeless camp, investigators search for man to question

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms the Incline Fire originated in a homeless camp and has a person officers would like to question that was seen in the area last.

Scott Tincher, Courtesy of CSPD

The Regional Explosives Unit (REU) detectives identified 49-year-old Scott Tincher was last seen in the area at the time the fire started. He is described as a white man, approximately 5’9 and 200 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

On October 8, around 4:45 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) received a call of a fire on the lower part of Barr Trail near the Manitou Incline. Multiple agencies from the federal, state, and local level have provided assistance in extinguishing the fire.

Throughout the last week, CSPD said detectives determined that the Incline Fire originated in a homeless camp that was concealed in the trees on the side of the mountain near Barr Trail. While the fire was believed to be human-caused, the REU, as well as Fire Investigators, have not yet determined what specifically started the fire due to the large amount of flammable materials that were kept at the camp. Some items include materials for building campfires, propane tanks, e-cigarettes, and more.

This remains an active and open investigation.

If anyone has any information of Tincher’s whereabouts or has additional information regarding this fire, please call the tip line at (719) 520-6666, or to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).