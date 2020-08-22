Incline closed Sunday for Pikes Peak Marathon

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The incline will be closed on Sunday, Aug 23, for the Pikes Peak Marathon.

The Pikes Peak Ascent, scheduled for Aug. 22, was canceled in late May.

In partnership with El Paso County Public Health, race organizers have developed a plan that

will ensure the safety of runners and community members in accordance with Gov. Jared Polis’

COVID-19 guidance.

The usual fanfare that surrounds the race will be muted this year, and many of the leadup and

post-race events will be canceled or reduced due to limitations on gathering. Social distancing

requirements will be enforced at the start and finish, and some aid stations may be eliminated.

Runners will start in small waves, down from the usual 100-person waves. Masks or cloth face

coverings will be required before and after the race and at packet pickup. Registered runners

will receive an email with full details about the specifics.

Race registration starts at 5:30 a.m. and then the waves begin at 7 a.m.

Below is a map of Manitou Springs on Race Day.

While races begin in the city (and the Marathon finishes in the city) the majority of the race are run on Barr Trail in Pike National Forest. Barr Trail is a US Forest Service trail that is on the east face of Pikes Peak.