Improvement project kicks off in Bancroft Park

Crews to begin an improvement project in Bancroft Park on July 16.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Crews will begin work on an improvement project in Old Colorado City’s Bancroft Park Tuesday, July 16.

The project includes plans to expand and enhance the plaza space, remove the existing picnic pavilion, add a restroom, build a new playground, and more.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, construction, which is estimated to last through the end of October, will not impact sidewalks or parking. No street closures are planned.

The Pikes Peak Farmer’s Market will also operate as usual.

The $550,000 project is funded by the Trails, Open Space and Parks Tax (TOPS), Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART) and the Old Colorado City Foundation.

You can find more detailed information on plans for Bancroft Park improvements online.