PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Sister Cities Commission celebrated an important anniversary on Thursday.

A special flag raising ceremony was held at Sister Cities’ Plaza on Union Avenue to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the United States’ recognition of the Republic of Slovenia’s independence.

On April 7, 1992, the U.S. officially recognized the independence of the Republic of Slovenia after successfully succeeding from the former Yugoslavia after a short war. Maribor, Slovenia is one of Pueblo’s six sister cities recognized by the Pueblo Sister Cities Commission. A Sister City is officially a broad-based approved long-term partnership between two communities in two different countries.

The other five sister cities partnered with Pueblo include Bergamo, Italy; Chihuahua, Mexico; Lucca Sicula, Sicily; Puebla, Mexico and Weifang, China.







“The world’s getting smaller and smaller, and it’s important for us to establish relationships with as many people in the world as we can, because we are all in this together,” said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar at the flag raising.

Pueblo has a significant population of Slovenian descent, with a delegation from Pueblo visiting Maribor in 2004.