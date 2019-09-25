Impeachment Inquiry: Local party leaders react

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Democrats said “it’s about time,” while Republicans think it’s a waste of time.

A historic day making President Donald Trump the fourth president to be called for impeachment.

Here is what local party leaders had to say:

“Yes, we have observed that unfortunately, the general public is losing faith, but on the flip side of this we as the county party has seen an influx of people who are willing to get involved because they are worried about our country,” El Paso County Democrats Second Chair Jacqueline Armendariz said.

“I disagree whole hardheartedly, this President has spent his entire presidency on security as a nation, and the democrats have been doing everything in their power to thwart him in that effort,” El Paso County GOP Acting Chair Tony Gioia said.

However, both parties agreed with what Pelosi said about no one is above the law.

“No one is above the law, but I don’t think there is nothing there,” Gioia added.

“When the president has potentially committed offenses that undermine our entire nation, that is important to us and we wish the GOP would care about that sort of thing too,” Armendariz explained.

El Paso County GOP doesn’t believe calls for impeachment will hurt the President in 2020.

“If them impeachment was for valid reasons, then yes it could definitely hurt the President but the American people are smart and they understand that this is just grasping at straws,” Gioia explained.

The Democrats said it’s not about the campaign.

“This is about responsible leadership and service to the American people, not campaign tactic,” Armendariz added.

Colorado’s 5th District Congressman Doug Lamborn released the following statement on the announcement:

“Since day one, Democrats have been trying to wrongly impeach the duly elected President. The Mueller report demonstrated there was no collusion or obstruction by President Trump, and now Democrats have jumped to their next partisan accusation. Instead of spending their time working on solutions for the American people, Democrats continue to pander to their radical base and put politics before progress. To call for impeachment before the transcript has been released demonstrates their willingness to disregard reason and facts. Democrats should instead be conducting a formal investigation into Hunter Biden’s corruption with Ukrainian oligarchs.” Congressman Doug Lamborn

Colorado’s 7th District U.S. Representative Ed Perlmutter issued the following statement:

“I support the formal impeachment inquiry announced by the Speaker. In light of what we know from the investigations so far, and particularly after recent developments dealing with the whistleblower complaint and Ukraine, it is time to bring all six committees under the umbrella of a formal impeachment inquiry and accelerate the House’s investigations to ensure the Constitution, the rule of law and our national security are protected and defended.” U.S. Representative Ed Perlmutter

Following is a statement from U.S. Representative Diana DeGette:

“The president’s own admission that he urged a foreign power to intervene in our election process constitutes an impeachable offense. We need to gather the evidence and complete this impeachment inquiry immediately given the threat this poses to our national security.” U.S. Representative Diana DeGette

The three Presidents before Trump have faced impeachment are Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Nixon resigned at the threat of impeachment and the other two the Senate ultimately acquitted them.

First, the House Committees need to investigate Trump’s impeachable offenses and that is what they announced Tuesday.

Next, those findings will be sent to a Judiciary Committee and if there is no evidence of wrongdoing Trump stays in office. If there is evidence then the house will take a vote.

If the majority of the votes are “yes” on impeachment then it still has to go to the Senate for a trial.

The Republicans currently control the Senate so two-thirds of the Senate would have to vote “yes” to convict Trump and get him out of office.