‘Imagine how afraid Gannon is’: Family of missing Fountain-area boy speaks out

The family of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch released a video statement on February 5, 2020.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The family of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch released a video statement Wednesday, through the El Paso County YouTube channel.

Gannon Stauch disappeared from his home on Mandan Drive in Security on January 27 and, since then, teams of people from the community and various agencies have been desparately working to find him.

The last we’ve heard publicly from Landen Hiott and Al Stauch, Gannon’s parents, was during a press conference on January 30.

In Wednesday’s video, Hiott called her son her hero, describing him as energetic, a fan of his bicycle, spending time outside, with a weakness for meals from Sonic.

Hiott said she’s afraid, but thanks to the community of Lorson Ranch and beyond, she has hope for Gannon’s safe return. She asked that anyone with information, please come forward, even, she said, if they are afraid.

“If you have anything that’s credible, if you’re afraid… imagine my son,” she said as her voice broke. “Imagine how afraid Gannon is,” she said.

Al Stauch took a breath to collect himself and spoke after his ex-wife.

“Sometimes we’re jumping for joy because we [get] information we might think is a break in the case, but in the next minute, we… see something or get information that just breaks our heart in a million pieces again,” he said.

Stauch and Hiott both asked the community to continue providing information to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to the tip line: 719-520-6666 or through email: tips@elpasoco.com.

