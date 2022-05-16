COLORADO SPRINGS — North America was treated to a celestial light show on Sunday evening, when the “super flower blood moon” took over the night sky.

The name is a combination of designations for the moon during a total lunar eclipse, which denote the distance, appearance, and time of year. A “super moon” is when the moon is closest to the Earth (perigee) while the moon is full. The term “blood moon” is used to describe the effect of Earth’s shadow on the moon during a total eclipse, which appears red instead of black because of the way the sun’s light refracts around the Earth, according to NASA. Lastly, the “flower” moon is named for the time of year a full moon occurs – this particular eclipse taking place in the spring – also sometimes referred to as the Corn Moon or Milk Moon.

Hence, the super flower blood moon.

In case you missed it, check out these stunning images sent in by FOX21 viewer Tim Lundt.











If you’d like to experience it yourself, you still can! NASA streamed the entire lunar eclipse live on their YouTube channel.