“I’m proud of you dad, I love you, miss you”: Remembering Col. Thomas G. Falzarano

COLORADO SPRINGS — A memorial service was held on Wednesday for Col. Thomas Falzarano, the Peterson Air Force Base commander who died unexpectedly in his home earlier this month.

Tom is survived by his wife, Stacey Falzarano; four sons, Trevor (25), Spencer (18), Michael (5) and Thomas (5); daughter, Valentina (1).

During the service, friends and family members repeatedly described Falzarano as ‘kind,’ ‘loyal,’ and ‘loved his family and country.’ They say he always took time to connect with everyone he met – and everyone he talked to became an instant friend.

Falzarano died May 12 at his home on base. The cause of his death is under investigation, but base officials said it appears he died of natural causes.

Falzarano was the commander of the 21st Space Wing, and was the installation commander for Peterson AFB and Cheyenne Mountain AFS.

