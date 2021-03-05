‘I’m not 100 percent on everything’: Donthe Lucas said he’s not clear on Schelling timeline, the prosecution rests

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Donthe Lucas murder trial continued Friday in a Pueblo County courtroom, nearing almost two weeks of actual trial time.

Lucas pleaded ‘not guilty’ to a first-degree murder charge in the 2013 disappearance and death of 21-year-old Kelsie Schellling. Schelling was pregnant with the couples’ child at the time of her disappearance.

Schelling was last seen in the parking lot of a Pueblo Walmart in February of 2013 – she’d driven there from Denver to meet Lucas. Her body was never found.

On Friday, the court saw a video interview between police and Lucas. The interview took place in the year’s after Schelling’s disappearance, when he was arrested for an unrelated crime at Denver International Airport.

Investigators then asked Lucas about discrepencies in his story in the Schelling case – specifically regarding her phone.

“These are some problems,” one investigator said. “Evidence like phone stuff shows the phone was with you for days and when we say that, that’s bad. You tell us all this stuff, then it clocks out at the moment we feel she died.”

“I’m just trying to wrap my head around,” Lucas responded. “I made it very clear I’m not 100 percent on everything like times.” Lucas said he’d used marijuana the last night he saw Kelsie.

The prosecution has rested their case. The defense will start bringing witnesses to testify next week.

At the outset of trial, the judge issued a decorum which does not allow media to record audio or video, take still pictures, or live report (i.e. reporters may not Tweet information from inside the courthouse).