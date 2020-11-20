Illegal marijuana grow found at south Pueblo County home

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Narcotics detectives arrested one man after finding an

illegal marijuana grow Thursday worth an estimated $216,000 at a home in south Pueblo County.

According to Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, detectives seized more than 200 marijuana plants from the home that was the site of a similar grow bust in 2016.

Detectives went to the home in the 5500 block of Eagle Feather Lane after receiving a tip that

marijuana was possibly being grown at the home. When detectives arrived, they found no one at

the home but did notice a strong odor of marijuana coming from the house and saw signs of a

possible grow operation.

As detectives prepared to execute a search warrant on the home, a man identified as Jorge Perez,

56, arrived at the residence. Perez said he rented the home. Detectives executed the search

warrant and found multiple grow rooms in the home containing a total of 216 plants in various

stages of growth. State law allows only 12 marijuana plants per household. The home was

condemned due to the extensive alterations made to the electrical system.

Perez, who has ties to Cuba, was arrested for cultivation of marijuana (30 plants or more) and possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana 50 pounds or more. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

In May 2016, detectives seized 22 marijuana plants and 55 pounds of dried product from the

same residence as part of a larger bust operation that included five homes. Seven people, all with

ties to Cuba, were arrested in that operation. Perez was not among those arrested at that time.

The Eagle Feather residence is owned by the same individual as in 2016. Detectives are

investigating whether the two grows are related.

“The is the second time in less than a month that we have found marijuana grows in homes in

Pueblo County that were sites of previous marijuana grow operations,” said Pueblo County

Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “This is a clear indication that Black Market marijuana grows continue

to exist in our community.”