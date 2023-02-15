(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — “If you’re cold, they’re cold.” We’ve all heard it but it’s true and should be heeded in severe weather like the storm blowing over Southern Colorado on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on its website, “Pets get cold too! Check your winter forecasts often and ensure your pets have adequate shelter and access to water that has not frozen over. The best way to keep your pets safe and warm is to bring them inside. If you have a dog, it’s also important to wipe their paws after walking them outside. Ice melting chemicals can make them sick.”

Courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The National Weather Service lists these tips to protect pets from the cold and other risks during severe weather: