ICYMI: Here are the top stories of the week, as determined by FOX21 viewers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Southern Colorado had a busy week. Here are the articles that viewers agreed were this week’s top stories.

Number 1:

A group of Colorado Springs School District 11 parents is becoming more vocal in their concerns regarding social media posts made on the personal, albeit public, accounts of two members of the district’s board of education.

Number 2:

Thanks to the public’s help, the Pueblo Police Department identified the suspect involved in two separate shoplifting incidents at the Loaf N’ Jug located at 2610 Santa Fe Drive.

Number 3:

A former Hotel Eleganté employee told FOX21 the news of the hotel’s sale came abruptly and without warning. Now, several former employees are scrambling to find new jobs.

Number 4:

Despite some folks’ best efforts, their vanity license plates ideas were nixed before making it to the printer. Regardless, at least we are getting to enjoy others’ creativity.

Number 5:

While many health experts’ and parents’ focus are on the omicron variant, another illness is starting to cause increased concern. According to the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, that illness is Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

This article represents the top stories from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2022.