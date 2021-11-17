ICU bed use continues to increase while COVID cases and hospitalizations surge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said on Wednesday, Nov. 17, that there’s an upward trend among COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our state despite seeing a slight decrease in both hospitalizations and cases.

“We really need to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect the capacity of our health care system which is so so threatened right now,” said COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman.

According to CDHPE data, more than 70% of Coloradans ages 12 and up are fully immunized, but COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases continue to pose challenges among hospitals.

“We are still seeing the lowest number of beds available throughout the state of Colorado than what we have seen in any previous point of the pandemic,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

New data hospitalizations are climbing back to levels seen at the height of the pandemic. As of Wednesday, 1526 of people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic 1847 COVID-19 hospitalizations were seen.

“80% of people in the hospitals are unvaccinated,” said Bookman. “This continues to be the pandemic of the unvaccinated the burden is extraordinary.”

Governor Jared Polis still has yet to enforce a mask mandate with hospital capacity reaching critical levels although the state department continues to encourage their use.

“Regardless if there’s a mandate or not,” said Bookman.”this a way to keep us safe.”