Ice Castles will return with COVID-19 safety measures, icicle harvest begins this week

DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Dillon Ice Castles will return in December for the 2020-2021 season with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

“We are thrilled to welcome families back to Ice Castles at Dillon Town Park this winter,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said, “The safety of our guests and staff has always been our top priority, and the new guidelines we have in place this season are designed to create a safe and magical environment for everyone.”



In a release on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the Ice Castles said it will operate at a reduced capacity this season to promote social distancing. Wherever possible, tunnels and crawl spaces will be clearly marked as one-way features to limit face-to-face exposure with other guests. In accordance with local and state mandates, staff and guests will be required to wear a mask for face covering.

Ice artisans will start growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day beginning this week to construct the frozen attraction, according to a spokesperson with Ice Castles.