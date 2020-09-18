IAFF announces virtual Fallen Fire Fighter Remembrance for 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS — The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), the largest fire fighters’ union in the United States and Canada, announced plans to hold its annual memorial event online this year.

The event, which will stream here on Saturday, September 19 at 1:00 p.m., honors members who died while protecting their communities.

“The International Association of Fire Fighters remains committed to honoring our fallen fire fighters and making sure their families know their loved ones will never be forgotten,” said IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger.

Additionally, the names of 245 fire fighters and emergency medical personnel who died in the line of duty will be etched onto the Wall of Honor at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

“Though we are unable to hold our beautiful ceremony in person, the IAFF will still pause to honor our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Schaitberger.