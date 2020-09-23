“I want to bring her back home”: Hundreds plan to join search for Suzanne Morphew this week

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds of volunteers are preparing to travel to Chaffee County this week, all hoping to put an end to a Mother’s Day Mystery: the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew.

A search scheduled to begin Thursday, September 24, has been spearheaded by Andrew Moorman, Morphew’s older brother, who lives out of state in Indiana.

Moorman seems to fear the worst.

“I just want to find my little sister. I want to bring her back home and give her a proper burial,” he told FOX21 News.

Moorman said he last saw Suzanne at Christmas, but had reached out to her much more recently, to wish her a Happy Birthday on April 30.

“She responded back to me on May the 2nd,” he said. “And that was the last communication I had with her.”

In the days and months since his sister was last seen, Moorman has coordinated a massive, six-day search effort, with the support of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and CBI.

“I’m pretty certain they exhausted all the resources and that’s why I’m coming out there,” he said. “I don’t see anybody out there making any great big moves… I don’t know why I’m the one that has to do all this, I would think the husband missing his wife would.”

But not everyone feels like they have been included in the upcoming search, including Morphew’s husband, Barry.

“If they asked me to help, I will help,” Barry told FOX21 News. “Nobody has contacted me because Andy’s doing this for a publicity stunt.”

But Moorman says his search is serious business and will include professionals and a digital mapping system from Environmental Research Institute (ESRI).



Two of the apps volunteers will be using Sept. 24-29

“This technology has been leveraged by law enforcement and other public safety professionals on a daily basis,” said Senior Geospatial Analyst Rob Feuerstein. Feuerstein works with Profiling Evil, a YouTube channel. He says searchers will use two applications to help document efforts and determine the best next moves.

“If something of interest – a clue or something that a searcher believes that someone else should follow up on is discovered – they can use this app, they can take a few notes in the forum, take a picture or multiple pictures if they like,” Feuerstein said.

The app can also record locations even if a searcher’s phone does not have cell service, a common issue in the planned search area. The 500 plus volunteers who have signed up will be given a login to use the apps. Additional information will be provided to the volunteers as to what to look for once they get on site.



“If anybody out here can find anything, I am all for it. I will help him behind it 100 percent,” Barry said.

“I’m not accusing anybody,” Moorman said. “That is for the police to do.”

Every night there will be a dashboard with maps that will show the search area and where everyone has been. FOX21 News will be giving updates from the search.

Investigators have not named any suspects or persons on interest. Suzanne Morphew’s case is still classified as a missing person.

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case to the tipline by calling (719) 312-7530.

In the past, Morphew and family friends have promoted a $200,000 reward for information leading to Suzanne’s safe return – no questions asked.