“I am pausing all football-related activities indefinitely”: CSU reponds to allegations of racism in program

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Responding to allegations of verbal abuse and racism from administration, some within the football program at Colorado State University, Althetic Director Joe Parker announced Friday he was acting to “[pause] all football-related activities indefinitely.”

“Colorado State University is committed to being an anti-racist university, and we will not tolerate any behavior or climate that goes against that core value. Moreover, CSU Athletics is committed to the health and well-being of student-athletes above all other priorities, and this includes their mental health. We believe it is our responsibility to make sure that all student-athletes feel welcomed and valued as members of an inclusive athletics community,” Parker wrote in a statement released Friday evening.

Parker said he had consulted with President Joyce McConnell and asked her to expand an investigation she’d announced earlier in the week, “to include a comprehensive review of our athletic department and football program specifically related to allegations of racism and verbal abuse.”

>>TAP HERE TO READ THE FULL STATEMENT



According to the school’s website, Parker has served as Colorado State’s Director of Athletics since his appointment to the position in March of 2015.