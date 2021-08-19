I-70 to remain closed due to forecast

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo.– The Colorado Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, Aug. 19, that the I-70 through Glenwood Canyon at mile point 116 to Exit 133 (Dotsero) will remain closed due to inclement weather forecasting.

The area is under a Flash Flood Watch and given the past forecasts, CDOT is exercising extra precaution since the watch can transform into a Flash Flood Warning very easily.

At 4:15 p.m. yesterday the forecast turned to a Warning so the safety protocol was implemented. Moderate rain continued through the afternoon and evening, resulting in the canyon’s continued closure until further notice.

CDOT says that they are communicating with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in order to stay up to date on weather progression.

So far, this has been the first big weather pattern moving through the region since the most recent I-70 closure and mudslides in Glenwood Canyon.

