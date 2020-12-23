I-70 shut down in mountains, ‘whiteout’ conditions reported on passes

Top Stories

by: KDVR

Posted: / Updated:

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions in the mountains, the Colorado State Patrol said Tuesday evening.

CSP reports multiple crashes and slide-offs are happening in both directions.

According to CSP, eastbound I-70 is closed at Silverthorne (mile marker 205) and westbound I-70 is closed at Vail Pass (mile marker 189).

Loveland Pass is also closed.

CSP said troopers are reporting “whiteout” conditions on US Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass.

A chain law is in effect for commercial vehicles heading west from Georgetown.

There is no word on when the interstate will reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local