I-70 shut down in mountains, ‘whiteout’ conditions reported on passes

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions in the mountains, the Colorado State Patrol said Tuesday evening.
CSP reports multiple crashes and slide-offs are happening in both directions.
According to CSP, eastbound I-70 is closed at Silverthorne (mile marker 205) and westbound I-70 is closed at Vail Pass (mile marker 189).
Loveland Pass is also closed.
CSP said troopers are reporting “whiteout” conditions on US Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass.
A chain law is in effect for commercial vehicles heading west from Georgetown.
There is no word on when the interstate will reopen.