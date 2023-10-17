(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is now conducting its investigation into the train derailment over I-25 north of Pueblo that happened on Sunday, Oct. 15, and as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 the interstate remains closed in both directions at Mile Point 107.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway is the primary entity that will deal with the clean-up process, response, and reconstruction.

“They estimate that cleanup will take approximately two days, once it begins,” wrote CDOT.

CDOT further explained that clearing the site and making necessary repairs to the roadway can not begin until the NTSB gives clearance.

“If possible, some cleaning activities further away from the crash site may begin as allowed,” wrote CDOT. “All entities will work together to safely open the interstate in conjunction with the NTSB investigation.”

Detours remain in place and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) along with local law enforcement continue to patrol the designated routes.

Drivers are advised to use Highway 115 and Truckers/CMVs should take Overton Road.

According to CSP Major Brian Lyons, the train derailment happened on Sunday afternoon at 3:25 p.m. at mile post 107, about four miles north of Pueblo. The railroad bridge crossing I-25 sustained significant damage and six to seven train cars and the coal they were carrying are scattered across the interstate.

A semi truck driver was found dead beneath the collapsed bridge and on Monday, Oct. 16 the Pueblo County Coroner identified the driver as 60-year-old Lafollette Henderson of Compton, California.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.