UPDATE: Friday 7/21/2023

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said ramp closures for concrete pavement work have been rescheduled for July24, to July28. Here is an updated list of the off closures starting July 21 through July 28.

Friday, July 21, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m., CO 16 northbound on- and off-ramp closures at I-25 (mile 132).

Sunday, July 23, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., CO 16 northbound off-ramp closure at I-25 (mile 132).

Sunday, July 23, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Monday, July 24 through Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, southbound I-25 right lane closure between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue.

Friday, July 28, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between Mesa Ridge Parkway and Santa Fe Avenue.

Monday, July 24, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., mobile northbound and southbound I-25 closures between Mesa Ridge Parkway and Santa Fe Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY: I-25 ramp closures in Southern Colorado begin soon

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said there will be closures for ramps on northbound I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway in Southern Colorado.

CDOT said the closures are to facilitate concrete pavement work that had been rescheduled. The closures will begin on Friday, July 21 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

There will be other ramp closures throughout the week including:

Sunday, July 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday, July 24 through Thursday, July 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly

Friday, July 28 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

According to CDOT, there will be detours in place for travelers.

Traffic exiting I-25 will continue north to exit 135, turn west on South Academy Boulevard, re-enter I-25 southbound then exit at 132A or 132B.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

For traffic entering I-25, proceed west on Mesa Ridge Parkway, use the southbound on-ramp, travel south to Exit 128, turn east onto Santa Fe Avenue, and re-enter I-25 northbound.

The work is part of a larger project on I-25 between S. Academy Blvd. to Santa Fe Avenue which includes safety and efficiency improvements.