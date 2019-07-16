I-25 northbound closed at Uintah due to deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police are scene of a deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash on I-25 at Fontanero Street.

Officers say a man was hit when crossing the highway along with three other people who are currently being interview by detectives. The man died on scene. A minor crash was caused as a result of the incident.

The crash has closed all northbound lanes of I-25 between Unitah and Fontanero closed. Police say to expect closures for the next three or four hours.

This is the 24th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs in 2019. At this time last year, there were 25 traffic fatalities in the city.

I-25 NB: Road closed between Exit 143 – Uintah Street and Exit 144 – Fontanero Street. All northbound lanes closed due to crash. Traffic being diverted off at Uinitah. Use caution. Watch for emergency crews. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 16, 2019

