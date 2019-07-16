I-25 northbound closed at Uintah due to deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police are scene of a deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash on I-25 at Fontanero Street.
Officers say a man was hit when crossing the highway along with three other people who are currently being interview by detectives. The man died on scene. A minor crash was caused as a result of the incident.
The crash has closed all northbound lanes of I-25 between Unitah and Fontanero closed. Police say to expect closures for the next three or four hours.
This is the 24th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs in 2019. At this time last year, there were 25 traffic fatalities in the city.
This is a breaking news story, FOX21 has a crew on the way and will update this story when there is more information.