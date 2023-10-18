(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 (I-25) are back in action after a disruptive train derailment just north of Pueblo. For four long days, these lanes had been blocked, causing frustration for commuters and travelers, but on Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis visited the site to announce the good news.

The catastrophic train derailment on I-25 had left commuters stranded and traffic at a standstill, causing hours of gridlock in the critical corridor between Pueblo and Colorado Springs. This incident wasn’t just a commuter’s nightmare; it also disrupted interstate commerce and freight movement. Governor Polis, recognizing the immense significance of I-25, termed it “one of the most important arteries.”

Southbound lanes re-opened Wednesday afternoon and northbound lanes are set to re-open Thursday afternoon. Motorists should be prepared for a temporarily rough driving surface due to the necessary road milling. Slightly reduced speed limits will also be enforced as a precautionary measure to safeguard travelers during this challenging period.

The cleanup work by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) was vital in getting the lanes reopened. One CDOT representative said crews worked day in and day out in this clean-up effort. Polis also thanked the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for working together to balance the investigation without delaying the repairs.

“Our nightmare scenario would be that they [NTSB] came here and said, we’re freezing the scene until we’re done looking at it for a week and you can’t do a thing. Thankfully, that wasn’t their attitude. They partnered with us. They’re doing the investigation, we’re doing the work, and they’re going to be here for a while until they wrap up.”

The NTSB’s preliminary findings point to a broken rail, owned and operated by the BNSF Railway, as the likely cause of the coal train derailment that subsequently led to the bridge collapse. Governor Polis assured that there would be no supply interruptions to power-producing plants due to the efficient collaboration of BNSF and Union Pacific.

CDOT clarified that while they are not responsible for inspecting the railway, they had conducted a bridge inspection in April 2022. According to CDOT communications director Matt Inzeo, they continue to scrutinize documentation regarding roles, responsibilities, and ownership related to the bridge structure dating back to the 1950s.

BNSF Railway did not comment on the ongoing investigation or the incident. According to Polis, BNSF Railway is taking the responsibility to replace the bridge, and they intend to transport a bridge segment from another state to complete the connection.

The Governor, alongside key officials, extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Lafollette Henderson, the driver tragically killed in the incident. Polis made it clear that this accident underscores the pressing need for investments in rail infrastructure.

“Moving critical freight across our country, rail is in many ways the transportation backbone of this country and is incredibly important,” said Polis.

As the southbound lanes reopened, the Colorado State Patrol shared videos of cars driving on the newly fixed road.

There is one more planned closure in the next month for final bridge repairs, motorists will be notified of it ahead of time.