I-25 and Powers Boulevard interchange to open soon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Copper Ridge Metropolitan District held a ceremonial ribbon cutting event to celebrate the I-25 and Powers Boulevard interchange completion.

The team led by Wildcat Construction finished one of the largest interchanges in the Pikes Peak region in less than two years.

The new North Gate Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-25 opened earlier this past week with the entire interchange is set to open later this month. Exit 155, temporarily named Voyager Parkway, will offer direct access to the surrounding area.

When the project began in late 2019, there were 65 storefronts in Polaris Pointe. Now there are over 80, with Dart Wars Indoor Nerf Battle Arena and iFly Indoor Skydiving to join in 2022.

“Congratulations to our Polaris Pointe businesses for making this project a reality. We all benefit from the new highway connection thanks to their decision to locate and build business here,” said Polaris Pointe developer Gary Erickson.

Polaris Pointe/Copper Ridge was approved as a Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority redevelopment project in 2010. The CSURA offers developers an opportunity to collect incremental property taxes and sales tax revenue generated on the property to finance a project.

This project has been financed with bonds which will be repaid with incremental property taxes and sales tax revenue collected from Polaris Pointe retail.

Project Background:

This interchange is a $65 million, privately financed highway improvement project which generated the following:

New full-access interchange south of the existing I-25 and North Gate Boulevard interchange

Four-lane divided highway (two lanes in each direction) between I-25 and Voyager Parkway

Six major bridges

Extensive water quality & storm drainage system

Intersection improvements at Voyager Parkway

Ramp modifications at North Gate Boulevard

Felsburg, Holt & Ullevig and built by Wildcat Construction designed the project with the City of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority and the United States Air Force Academy all aiding in the project’s advancement.