(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning of a road closure and said they are investigating a suspicious death.

TCSO posted on Facebook about the closure, and said Highway 67 is closed from Divide to Cripple Creek. TCSO told parents who live off of Highway 67 who need to pick up their children from school will have to head south on Highway 67 and go through Cripple Creek to head north on County Road 1.

In response to inquiries from FOX21 News, a spokesperson for TCSO said the Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death, however it is unclear if the road closure is related to the suspicious death investigation.

TCSO said no further statements would be made at this time.

FOX21 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.