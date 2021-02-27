Huskey abandoned in Colorado Springs park, HSPPR looking for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — On February 18, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Animal Law Enforcement officers received a call about a dog that abandoned near Centre Court Park.

Officers responded and were able to find the dog and take it in.

HSPPR began investigating who the dog could belong to. A witness came forward with video footage that seems to show a dark red newer model Ford SUV pulling up to Centre Court Park, letting out a white husky-type dog, and pulling away.

The dog, now named Ray, was adopted late in the day Friday.

