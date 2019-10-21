Husband charged with wife’s murder in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The body that was found Sunday inside a home off Bow River Drive was confirmed by El Paso County Coroner as 39-year-old Jennifer Young of Colorado Springs.

El Paso County Coroner determined her death as a homicide and the spouse of the victim, Fredrick Young, 42, was arrested on charges of First Degree Murder.

Mrs. Young’s death is the 19th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2019. At this time last year, there had been 26 homicides in the city.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.