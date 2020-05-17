Hundreds show up for fundraiser, memorial ride in honor of Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS– Around 400 people came out to Sunday’s poker run and memorial ride in honor of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

A poker run is where motorcycles go through different checkpoints while playing their hand on poker, the all-day event was followed by a memorial ride through Lorson Ranch, the last place Gannon was seen alive.

The fundraiser raised almost $6,000 dollars from registrations alone, which will benefit the Stauch family.

Attendees were encouraged to wear blue, and displayed ribbons and flags, in honor of Gannon’s favorite color.

The 11-year-old’s body was found in Florida, last March. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch is accused of killing Gannon. She is due back in court on June 5th for a preliminary hearing.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s amazing. I didn’t expect it. I don’t think I’ve seen this much outpouring in the community as I have with Gannon’s case, ” said organizer Stephanie Conyers.

Conyers said current health guidelines were strongly enforced and stops were at parking lots.

“We are staying at 6 ft. apart in groups of ten or less and if you’re going to be in a group of ten or less we prefer those groups to stay at least 13 ft. apart masks are encouraged but not required,” Conyers said.

