Hundreds attend locally organized ‘Respect My Vote’ event in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Hundreds of socially-distant people attended the “Respect My Vote” event in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The event, organized by Colorado Springs locals, was created to encourage people to vote – regardless of political affiliation.

The special guest speaker was Isaac Newton Farris, Jr., the nephew of Martin Luther King Jr.

Tony Exum Jr. and band members played tunes as many watched from lawn chairs.

A voter registration booth and census booth were at the event.

They plan to host more events in the future.

