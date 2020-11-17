Human remains located in the San Luis Valley

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo.– Colorado law enforcement agencies are investigating human remains located in Conejos County in the San Luis Valley, according to a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The remains were located on two separate Conejos County properties. They have been recovered and are currently being analyzed as part of the identification process.

According to CBI, this case does not appear to be connected to the Suzanne Morphew missing person investigation, but all possibilities are being considered.

The sites are in close proximity to one another near the town of Las Sauces in Conejos County. The property owners are not currently living at these properties, according to CBI.

A tip line has been created to gather information related to this investigation. Please call 719-270-0210 with any information about this incident.

Several law enforcement agencies are assisting in this investigation including:

· Conejos County Sheriff’s Office

· Saguache County Sheriff’s Office

· Alamosa Police Department

· Monte Vista Police Department

· Colorado Bureau of Investigation

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday via Google Meet to provide additional details in this investigation.