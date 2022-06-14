MANITOU SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is hoping the community can help in their investigation of a body found along Spruce Trail in late May.

On May 29, at around 6:30 p.m., two people walked into the Manitou Springs Police Department with a bag that contained a partial human skull and other bone fragments. The two had been hiking near Spruce Trail, near the water tower in Manitou Springs, when they discovered the remains.

An area search was conducted on May 30 by EPSO detectives and the El Paso County Search and Rescue Team. Search and rescue provided two cadaver dog teams to assist in the area search.

An autopsy was conducted the following day by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on the partial skull, revealing surgical hardware associated with orthopedic repair. The Coroner’s Office will determine cause of death while the investigation into this case is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this case, EPSO asks that you contact their Tip Line at 719-520-7777, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 to remain anonymous.