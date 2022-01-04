HUD announces Disaster Assistance for Colorado disaster survivors

The Marshall Fire quickly became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, in terms of homes destroyed.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the implementation of federal disaster assistance for areas in Colorado affected by straight-line winds and wildfires.

On Jan. 1, President Biden issued a major disaster declaration to make Federal funding available to affected individuals in Boulder County, Colorado.

Federal funding, provided by FEMA, is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the affected county in Colorado. Effective immediately, HUD is: