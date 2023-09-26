(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is looking for volunteers to help give pets a lift.

HSPPR is looking for help transporting animals to shelters across the state. HSPPR explains that when kennel space gets low, other local shelters offer a helping hand. HSPPR transports animals weekly to ensure it always has open kennel space for more in-need pets.

HSPPR’s Pueblo shelter is looking for a couple of volunteers who are committed to helping carry its most precious cargo.

If you are interested, are a good driver, and looking for an excuse for a road trip, contact HSPPR’s Pueblo Community Engagement Manager, Anita, at pueblovolunteer@hsppr.org.