HSPPR impounds 50-100 cats from Pueblo shelter due to neglect

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) team impounded an estimated 50-100 cats Monday at Steel City Alley Cats Coalition (SCACC) in Pueblo.

This is after a month-long joint investigation with Pet Animal Care Facilities Act (PACFA) Program and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. They found enough evidence to issue a warrant to search the coalition, based on potential charges of animal neglect.



















Pictures from Humane Society of Pike’s Peak Region

Since September 4, 2019, four cats have died, and SCACC has failed three consecutive PACFA reports because of unsafe conditions, such as not quarantining diseased cats and not providing proper medical attention to cats in need.

A team of nine ALE officers and one staff veterinarian are currently triaging cats based on level of care needed. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) shelters in Colorado Springs and Pueblo already have so many cats, so the staff is setting up disaster areas for this large influx. The shelter is asking for peoples help in providing the medical care for the cats.

Veterinarian Dr. Rainey identified 17 cats are in need of critical care. They are being transported to Pueblo to get the care they need immediately.

The rest of the cats are still being evaluated, but the ones with minor medical issues or that look healthy will be taken to the Colorado Springs location for additional medical evaluations.